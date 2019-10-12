|
Donald Walters
Donald Lee Walters, 78, of Sallisaw died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Sallisaw City Cemetery in Sallisaw.
He is survived by a son, Dewayne Walters of Sallisaw; two sisters, Judy Sumpter of Fort Smith and Linda Pruitt of Sallisaw; a brother Jerry Walters of Tulsa; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 5-7 p.m. Monday.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 13, 2019