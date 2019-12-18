|
|
Donald Williams
Donald D. Williams went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, after a sudden health issue. He was 88 years old. Don was born in Alma to parents Jacob and Camilla Williams in March of 1931. He was the youngest child with two siblings, Wesly and Geraldine. His family eventually settled in Lubbock, Texas, while Don served in the Army, stationed in Germany during the Korean War. After leaving the service, he went to work for the post office in Lubbock as a letter carrier and a clerk. When carrying mail he met the love of his life, Ada Mae Landers, at the drugstore, where she cooked hamburgers for him.
Don married Ada in 1954 and they had three children, Gary, Teresa and Judy. While raising three little children and working at the post office, Don put himself through school at Texas Technological College, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. He became a certified public accountant and got a job with the accounting firm Merriman & Company. He eventually established and owned the accounting firm of D. Williams & Company. Don Williams was a very successful accountant specializing in auditing.
Don Williams was a loving family man and a faithful servant of the Lord. He was ordained a deacon at South Park Baptist Church, where his membership remained.
Donald D. Williams is survived by his son, Gary Don Williams and his wife Karen of Lubbock; his daughter, Teresa Lynn Beaty and her husband Leslie of Lubbock; and his daughter, Judy Ann Bruer and her husband Robert of Tyler, Texas. He is also survived by a niece, Dr. Kimberly Patterson; three granddaughters, Jessica Chisholm, Amy Smith and Whitney Mayfield; as well as two great-grandchildren, Bryson and Isla.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at South Park Baptist Church in Lubbock with a graveside ceremony to follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park in Woodrow, Texas, under the direction of Lake Ridge Chapel in Lubbock.
Published in Times Record from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019