Donald Williams
Donald Williams
Donald Powell Williams, 79, of Abbott passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Fort Smith. Our hearts are filled with sorrow at the loss of a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, great-grandfather and a Christian friend in our community. It was Donald's Christian fruits we witnessed that earned our love and gives us assurance of where he is today.
Donald was born Feb. 3, 1941, in Abbott. He was a gifted auto body repairman, the owner of Duck's Body Shop in Abbott and a faithful member of Mansfield Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Verdell and Clarice Williams; and two brothers, James Linden Williams and Ronald Williams.
Donald is survived by his wife, Hellen of the home; a daughter, Shelia Carson and husband Mike of Abbott; a son, Rickie Williams and wife Christine of Columbia, Ky.; a sister, Betty Pennington and husband Blake of Bella Vista; two stepdaughters, Brenda Kesner and husband David of Fort Smith and Renae Hughart and husband David of Greenwood; a stepson, Rodney Leslie of Hot Springs; his grandchildren, Garrett Carson and wife Jessica and Jarrod Carson and wife Katelin, both of Abbott, Stephanie Gilbertson and husband Jordan of Lowell, Rachel Kesner of Bentonville and Monica Hughart of Little Rock; and his great-grandchildren, Taylor Grace, Isaac, Lydia and Dayton Luther, Meredith Carson and Jacob Gilbertson.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 at Dayton Church of Christ with interment at Pleasant Grove Cemetery No. 2 in Abbott, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Mansfield.
Pallbearers will be Eric Williams, Stephen Williams, Paul Williams, Arnold Williams, Bobby Musgrove and Harold Musgrove.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Mansfield Church of Christ, P.O. Box 322 Mansfield, AR 72944.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5, 2020.
