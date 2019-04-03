Home

McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
Donald Winfrey Obituary
Donald Winfrey
Donald Lynn Winfrey, 76, of Green Valley, Ariz., passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital.
Funeral service will 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Harford Memorial Park.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Marie Winfrey; one son, Gregory Winfrey of Oregon; one stepson-in-law, Wayne Dunkerson of Fort Smith; three daughters, Dawn Winfrey, Shawn Winfrey and Terri Neeson; one stepdaughter, Judy Dunkerson of Hackett; two brothers, Gary Winfrey and Tommy Winfrey, both of Arizona; two sisters, Mary Bogart of Washington and Lea O'Burg of Indiana; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 4, 2019
