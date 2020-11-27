Or Copy this URL to Share

Donald Wright

Donald Mack Wright, 63, of Ozark died Nov. 25, 2020.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Old Country Church with burial at Mountain View Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Louise; three daughters, Melissa and Felicia Wright and Amanda Marques; two sons, Wayne Pamplin and Devin Wright; his father, Donald Wright; a sister, Debbie McNeil; a brother, Ronald Wright; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.



