Donald Wright
1957 - 2020-11-25
Donald Wright
Donald Mack Wright, 63, of Ozark died Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Old Country Church with burial at Mountain View Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Louise; three daughters, Melissa and Felicia Wright and Amanda Marques; two sons, Wayne Pamplin and Devin Wright; his father, Donald Wright; a sister, Debbie McNeil; a brother, Ronald Wright; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
