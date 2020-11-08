Donleigh Revelle

Donleigh "Don" Glen Revelle, 89, of Fayetteville, formerly Las Vegas and Fort Smith, died Nov. 1, 2020.

He was born Sept. 16, 1931, in St. Louis to Isaac and Opha Revelle. Don worked for many years as a sales representative for Norton. Don was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dale Revelle; and ex-wife Mary Ann Revelle.

He is survived by two daughters, Glenda Revelle of Fayetteville and Beth Revelle of Fort Smith; two sons, Don Revelle and wife Debbie of Bentonville and Daryl Revelle and wife Suzanne of Johnson; and two grandchildren, Jonathan Revelle of Dallas and Andrew Revelle of Fayetteville.



