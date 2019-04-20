|
Donna Berggren
Donna Rose Berggren, 79, of Muldrow died Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Fayetteville.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow with burial at Memory Garden Cemetery.
She is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Malone of Springfield, Ill., and Candace Humphries of Alma; a son, Jack Berggren of Muldrow; and a grandchild.
Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 4-6 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 21, 2019
