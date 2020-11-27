1/1
Donna Branch
Donna Jean Branch, 90, of Pocola passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at a Fort Smith nursing home. She was born July 18, 1930, in Mineral Springs, Texas, to William Fred and Clara (James) White.
She operated Pocola Grocery, Sunset Corner Restaurant and Bonanza Convenient Store. She was a lifelong member of Church of Christ in Bonanza.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.B. Branch; two sons, Gary and Ricky Branch; a daughter, Sandra Sutton; and four grandchildren, Josh and Brent Graham, Billy Sutton and Shelly Branch.
She is survived by a son, Randy Branch of Pocola; a daughter, Twilla Graham and husband Greg of Pocola; a sister, Betty Hillbrum of Spiro; 14 grandchildren; and several great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Hew Hope Cemetery in Spiro, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be noon to 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Church of Christ, 701 McConnell Ave., Bonanza, AR 72916.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
