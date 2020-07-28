Donna Downs
Donna Jean Downs, 72, of Booneville passed from this life on Monday, July 27, 2020, at her home. She was born Feb. 4, 1948, in Downey, Calif., to Samuel and Palestine (Gibson) Hughes. She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She was a member of Covenant Worship Center in Booneville. She loved singing for the Lord and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Tom Hughes, and her parents before mentioned.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dale Downs of the home; three daughters, Shawna Howard, Sheree Smith (Jeremy) and Sharlene Simpson (Larry), all of Booneville; a son, Sheldon Downs (Allison) of Booneville; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 30 at Covenant Worship Center with burial at Callahan Cemetery, near Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home. There will be no graveside service.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Covenant Worship Center.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Porter, Joseph Costa, Alex Downs, Chad Simpson, Cody Simpson and Brandon Smith.
Honorary pallbearers are Jeremy Smith and Larry Simpson.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com
.