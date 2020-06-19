Donna Edwards
Donna Edwards, 73, of Van Buren went to be with the Lord on June 18, 2020. Donna was born in 1947 to Charles Wayne and Ruby Coble in Fort Smith. She was a Christian and a Protestant.
Donna was a graduate of Van Buren High School and the University of Ozarks. She attended graduate school at the University of Arkansas. After completing college, she worked as an office manager for area businesses and taught adult education classes. In the mid-1970s, she began her career with Southwestern Bell Telephone now AT&T, in the marketing department as an account manager. During her career, she earned several company awards for the Master's Club and President's Club, and the Pinnacle Award for outstanding marketing employee. Donna was active in the Telephone Pioneers of America and was a past-president of the Fort Smith Chapter. Donna accepted early retirement from Southwestern Bell Telephone in the year 2000. As secretary of the Van Buren High School Class of 1965, Donna worked diligently on numerous class reunions and hosted many class meetings. The friendship of her high school classmates and reunion committee members were very special to her. During retirement, Donna was a member of three Van Buren bridge clubs. The friendship and camaraderie of the members of these clubs was truly a blessing in her life.
Throughout her life, Donna used her talent and training as a pianist to serve the Lord as church pianist for Van Buren Baptist, Christian and Methodist churches. In addition, she accompanied soloists who sang regularly at area nursing home services.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Perry; her father; and a brother, Ronnie Coble.
Donna is survived by a daughter, Jeannie Mathis and husband Brett of Covington, La.; a son, Jonathan Edwards Hustmyre and wife Tiffany of Spring, Texas; her mother, Ruby Coble of Van Buren; a brother, Charles E. Coble of Alma; a niece, Karen Coble of Fort Smith; a nephew, Brad Coble of Fort Smith; four grandchildren, Sarah and Blake Mathis and Cate and Ryn Hustmyre; and two great-nephews, Kaleb and Brayden Coble.
Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 22 at Ocker Memorial Chapel, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren. Private internment of the cremains will be held at a later date.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
