Donna Godsby
Donna Carol Godsby, age 58, of Arkoma died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. She was born March 8, 1961, in Talihina to the late Billy Whisenhunt and Donna June Smith Whisenhunt. Donna was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Rick; her children, Heather Davis of Greenwood and Joshua Godsby of Arkoma; a sister, Karen Williams; two brothers, Kermit Whisenhunt and Kenneth Whisenhunt; and three grandchildren, Harley Skelton, Presley Skelton and Sophie Davis.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services in Fort Smith, 914 N. 32nd St., Fort Smith, (479) 434-3901.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on July 21, 2019