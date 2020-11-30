1/1
Donna Jean Gordey, 70, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, after a long battle with illness. She was born Aug. 21, 1950, in Kansas City, Mo., to Earl and Mildred (Eldred) Haney.
She married the love of her life, Darrell Eugene Gordey, in 1969 and they had three children, Angela, Sheldon and Darrell Jr. She and her family lived in Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas.
Prior to becoming physically disabled, she worked as a certified nursing assistant; she loved caring for and visiting with the residents assigned to her. She loved doing crafts, collecting family pictures and spending time with her family, especially her only brother, John.
She was predeceased by her parents and a son Sheldon, who died shortly after birth.
She is survived by her husband, Darrell Gordley Sr.; a daughter, Angela Gordey Conn (Danny); a son, Darrell Gordey Jr. (Carol); a brother, John Haney (Mary); four grandchildren, Brittany Bishop (Michael), Danny Conn Jr. (Kema), Darrell "Tre" Gordey III and Brady Conn; six great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial and graveside services will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
