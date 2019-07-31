Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Episcopal Church
Donna Hodnett Obituary
Donna Hodnett
Donna Hodnett entered into the realm of our Lord on July, 31, 2019. She joins her father, Don Wallace; and her aunt, Betty Dollard, who she missed very much.
She is survived by her husband, Ray Hodnett; two children, Eric Hodnett and Carly Hodnett; and her granddaughter, Reagan Hodnett. She also leaves behind her church family at Trinity Episcopal Church in Van Buren; as well as close and loving friends, Susan McCartt, Susie Parnell, DeAnna Cole, Karen Yonas, Kim Weiler, Brenda Hickey, Missy Hefner and Father Kevin Robinson.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Trinity Episcopal Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 918 N. Ninth St., Van Buren, AR 72956.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 1, 2019
