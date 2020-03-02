|
|
Donna Kerns
Donna Gail (Tobler) Kerns, 66, of Spiro passed away March 1, 2020, in Spiro. Donna was born June 30, 1953, to Mavis Christine (Boyd) Tobler and Enie Tobler Jr. in McAlester, Okla. She married David Lynn Kerns on June 28, 1975, in Spiro.
Donna was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Spiro. She graduated from Spiro High School in 1971. Mrs. Kerns started her teaching career at Spiro Vo-Tech, then taught at Spiro Public Schools from 1981-2006. After retiring from Spiro Schools, she had the joy of being Nonna to her four grandchildren until they reached school age. After that, she enjoyed working for the Department of Human Services in Sallisaw for a few years. She enjoyed traveling the country with David, skiing trips with her family, reading, crocheting and cross-stitching, but her most treasured time was spent with her family and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ennie Tobler Sr., Bertha Hazel (Crestman) Tobler, Walter Samuel Boyd and Janie Josephine (Hickman) Boyd.
She is survived by her husband, David Lynn Kerns; a son, Garon Kerns and wife Janelle; a daughter, Kristin Perdue; a brother, Enie Tobler III; her parents, Enie Jr. and Mavis Tobler; four grandchildren, Tori Kerns, Jaxon Perdue, Emma Perdue and Adrion Kerns; and numerous other relatives and loved ones.
Memorial service for will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5 at First Baptist Church in Spiro, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Services.
The family will greet family and friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro. There will be no viewing.
Honorary pallbearers are Judy Parker, Ann Nelson, Beverly Fisher, Tammy Webb, Rhonda James, Rhonda McClure, Suzanne Williams, June Ann Darneal and Nancy Harper.
Sister cousins are Gloria Cherry, Gena Stoll, Lisa McGehee, Annette Moreland and Camille Smith.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 3, 2020