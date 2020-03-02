Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
112 N Main St
Spiro, OK 74959
(918) 962-2555
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Spiro, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Kerns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Kerns


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Kerns Obituary
Donna Kerns
Donna Gail (Tobler) Kerns, 66, of Spiro passed away March 1, 2020, in Spiro. Donna was born June 30, 1953, to Mavis Christine (Boyd) Tobler and Enie Tobler Jr. in McAlester, Okla. She married David Lynn Kerns on June 28, 1975, in Spiro.
Donna was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Spiro. She graduated from Spiro High School in 1971. Mrs. Kerns started her teaching career at Spiro Vo-Tech, then taught at Spiro Public Schools from 1981-2006. After retiring from Spiro Schools, she had the joy of being Nonna to her four grandchildren until they reached school age. After that, she enjoyed working for the Department of Human Services in Sallisaw for a few years. She enjoyed traveling the country with David, skiing trips with her family, reading, crocheting and cross-stitching, but her most treasured time was spent with her family and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ennie Tobler Sr., Bertha Hazel (Crestman) Tobler, Walter Samuel Boyd and Janie Josephine (Hickman) Boyd.
She is survived by her husband, David Lynn Kerns; a son, Garon Kerns and wife Janelle; a daughter, Kristin Perdue; a brother, Enie Tobler III; her parents, Enie Jr. and Mavis Tobler; four grandchildren, Tori Kerns, Jaxon Perdue, Emma Perdue and Adrion Kerns; and numerous other relatives and loved ones.
Memorial service for will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5 at First Baptist Church in Spiro, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Services.
The family will greet family and friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro. There will be no viewing.
Honorary pallbearers are Judy Parker, Ann Nelson, Beverly Fisher, Tammy Webb, Rhonda James, Rhonda McClure, Suzanne Williams, June Ann Darneal and Nancy Harper.
Sister cousins are Gloria Cherry, Gena Stoll, Lisa McGehee, Annette Moreland and Camille Smith.
To sign Donna Gail (Tobler) Kerns' online guestbook, please visit www.mallorymartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -