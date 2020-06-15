Donna Kinsey
On June 12, 2020, Donna Elaine Kinsey, 78, was surrounded by angels and given wings to fly to a destination high above the clouds up in the sky. Upon her arrival, she was met at the gate by family and friends that await. They ushered her through to a wondrous sight, glorious views so clear and so bright. With no limitations, no sickness and no pain; in the house of the Lord is where she now stays. No longer with us in body on Earth, although still with us in our memories and hearts. One day we'll get to see her again, on that day she'll be there to usher us in.
Donna was born April 19, 1942, in Mulberry, where she met and married her husband of 60 years, Walter. As they began their life together, they moved to Alma, where they were blessed with two children, Brian and Spencer. Donna began working as a hairdresser, later worked as a telephone operator and then went to work for the U.S. Postal Service as a rural mail carrier. Donna wore many hats, but her greatest love was being a mother and grandmother. She was so proud of her family.
Donna never met a stranger, she was as kind and generous as a person could be. Donna could and would strike up a conversation with anyone she met. She cared deeply for her friends and neighbors and would do anything in her power for anyone who needed help. Donna's kitchen and sewing talents were endless. She insisted on living life to its fullest and would never turn down a good time. She will be sorely missed by those who loved her, but her legacy lives on in the lives of those she so generously touched.
Donna is survived by her husband Walter; two sons, Brian (Missy) and Spencer; two sisters, Ruth Hayes and Liz Keel; four grandchildren, Whitney Davis (James), Taylor Kinsey, Corban Kinsey and Allison Kinsey; two great-grandchildren, Callie Davis and Emma Davis; and many nieces, nephews and close friends who she loved dearly.
While Donna's family grieves her loss, they are choosing to remember Donna in a way that honors her spirit. She donated annually to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; at this time the family requests memorial donations be made in Donna's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at www.stjude.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service in Fredericksburg, Va.
Online condolences made be made at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.