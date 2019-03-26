|
Donna Morris
Donna Gail Schreier Morris passed away peacefully at Washington Regional Medical Center on March 16, 2019. She was born to Esther Howard Schreier and William Lawrence Schreier of Fort Smith in 1937. An only child, Donna grew up in Fort Smith surrounded by a close group of extended family and friends centered around Bernie Avenue and Calvary Baptist Church on Midland Boulevard. While finishing an associate degree at Fort Smith Community College, she met her future husband, John Morris, who was also an only child. They married in 1957 and together attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. John earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and Donna got her "PHT" (putting hubby through) degree. Soon, their daughter, Kathie, arrived followed by son, Curtis, a bit later.
John's engineering career took the family to various posts in Oklahoma and Virginia. Donna maintained the home and raised the kids, often single-handedly as John's federal government job demanded frequent travel. That all changed in 1977, when John and Donna bought an auto parts store in Springdale. This brought the Morris clan back to Arkansas and closer to family. It also meant working seven long days a week as the couple struggled to operate and grow Morris Auto Supply. The family business became part of a thriving street-rodding scene in 1980s Springdale. As a result, John and Donna became heavily involved in the Rollin' Relics Car Club and many lifelong friendships were forged during that time.
Throughout her tenure at the family business, Donna became a "serial caregiver," taking several aging family members into her home when they could no longer live independently. She lovingly cared for her father-in-law, then her mother and finally John's aunt and uncle. After the sale of Morris Auto Supply in 1995, she and John worked for a time as NRA-certified concealed carry permit instructors. An inherited motor home inspired a craving for travel and to subsidize that urge, John and Donna both worked for a time at McGaugh RV.
After John's passing in 2005, Donna devoted most of her time to caring for her daughter Kathie, who after batting multiple illnesses required much care. Donna had a long association with First United Methodist Church of Springdale, volunteering at the Bread of Life, among other activities. She enjoyed reconnecting with old friends from her early days in Fort Smith, Oklahoma and Virginia. She particularly enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters, whom she doted upon at every opportunity.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Kathie; son, Curtis and his wife Kelly; and granddaughters, Ashley and Natalie, all of Springdale.
Service will be at First United Church of Springdale at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Interment will be at 2 p.m Friday, April 5, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Sisco Funeral Chapel in Springdale.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 27, 2019