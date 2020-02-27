|
|
Donna Morris
Donna Sue (Booth) Morris, age 71, passed away peacefully on Feb. 25, 2020, at her home in Altus. Mrs. Morris was born April 20, 1948, in Fort Smith to William and Alta Booth. She was married on July 13, 1969, to the love of her life, Albert Lee Morris. They were happily married for 47 years. They had one daughter, Melissa Dawn (Morris) Sharp, and one grandson, Paxton Cade Sharp.
Throughout her life, Mrs. Morris maintained many jobs until finally retiring from Darden Industries. Her life was spent loving her family, being a consummate animal lover and fully committing her mind and soul to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Donna loved to love people. She could regularly be found crocheting, sewing, cooking and helping others around her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Al; a brother, Jerry Booth; and a son-in-law, Perry Sharp.
She is survived by her daughter and grandson; two siblings, Bill Booth (Linda) and Saundra (Booth) Coble (Roger); as well as her nieces and a nephew and their wonderful children.
Celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3 at First Baptist Church in Lavaca with Pastor Steven Smithson officiating. There will be a luncheon at the church immediately following the service. All families and friends are invited to attend.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church, 100 W. Main St., Lavaca, AR 72941, to support their ministry of Christ.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 28, 2020