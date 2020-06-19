Or Copy this URL to Share

Donna Otwell

Donna (Wilson) Otwell, 68, of Sallisaw died Friday, June 19, 2020, in Sallisaw.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Church of Christ in Sallisaw, with burial at Akins Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.

She is survived by her husband, Phillip; a daughter: Rebecca Edwards; a sister, Wava Qualls; a brother, Jimmy Wilson; and two grandchildren.

Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



