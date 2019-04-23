|
Donna Rauser
Donna Rauser, 50, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, April 19 2019. She was born Oct. 4, 1968 Bakersfield, Calif., to Robert and Shirley Bragg.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Robin Bragg; and brother, Dana John Green.
Survivors include her loving husband, Kevin Rauser; two sons, Joshua Lee Rauser (Megan) and Jacob Michael Rauser (Casey), both of Fort Smith; five daughters, Krishna Michella Bragg of Fort Smith, Jessica Lynn Christensen (Levi) of Van Buren, Jennifer Renae Rauser of Fort Smith and Tiffany Nicole Rauser and Morgan Ashley Rauser, both of Rogers; eight grandchildren; one brother, Danny Green (Teresa) of London, Ark.; and numerous friends.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Buggy Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 24, 2019