Donna Rye
Donna Gail Rye, 61, of Fort Smith left this Earth on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was born April 15, 1958, in Hobbs, N.M. She was the daughter of DeLois and Jack Kyle and Olen Thomas. Mrs. Rye was employed for 20 years at Trane in Fort Smith. She enjoyed making quilts with her mother, watching old westerns on TV, going to the casino, riding motorcycles and watching the cars on cruise night. She was stubborn and hard-headed but was loved by her family all the more because of the way she was.
Survivors are her soulmate, Chuck Steiger of the home; two daughters, Randi Knowles and Kyle of Bokoshe and Danielle Steiger of Fayetteville; a son, James "Scooter" Rye and Megan of Muldrow; four grandchildren, Olivia and Ella Knowles and Kaden and Ethan Rye; her mother, DeLois Kyle of Fort Smith; three sisters, Melissa Forand of Van Buren and Kelly Hicks and Kathy Walker, both of Fort Smith; two brothers, Mike Thomas of Fort Smith and Marvin Thomas of Pocola; numerous nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her fathers, Olen Thomas and Jack Kyle.
Cremation is under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
Published in Times Record on July 3, 2019