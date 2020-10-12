Donna Tramell

Donna June (Risley) Tramell, 70, of Blackgum died Oct. 7, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Box Cemetery in Vian, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.

She is survived by her husband, Don; a daughter, Leslie Black; a son, Donald Tramell; her mother, Mary Lou Risley; and two grandchildren.

Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m. Friday.



