Donna Tramell
Donna Tramell
Donna June (Risley) Tramell, 70, of Blackgum died Oct. 7, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Box Cemetery in Vian, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by her husband, Don; a daughter, Leslie Black; a son, Donald Tramell; her mother, Mary Lou Risley; and two grandchildren.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m. Friday.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
