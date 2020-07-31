Donna Williams
Donna Sue Williams, 83, of Van Buren passed from this Earth on Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was the former owner of Donna's Style Clinic and the co-owner of Mug-n-Jug restaurant in Van Buren. Donna was a lifelong resident of Van Buren and a member of First Baptist church.
She loved the people of Crawford County and was very active in the events of the county throughout the tenure of Judge Williams. Her kindness, capitalized by her selfless nature for all those she encountered, knew no bounds. Adorning the character of her gentle strength was a contagious zest for seeking out and touching the good of all humanity. This is her lasting legacy.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, the former Crawford County Judge Jerry Williams; her eldest son, Kendall Kirby; and her parents.
Donna is survived by three daughters, Kathy Baker of Van Buren, Karen Welbern and husband Loyd of Rudy and Lisa Cockrum and husband Terry of Van Buren; a son, Jerry Williams Jr. and Anita of Fort Smith; a sister, Rebecca Young of Edgewood, Texas; eight grandchildren, Brandon Dorsey, Josh Baker, Kyle Baker, Chancy Cockrum and wife Amanda, Casey Calhoon, Grant and Tracy Castleberry, Ryan and Whitney Williams and Lauren Kirby; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Gracelawn Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.
Public viewing will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Donna's grandsons, Brandon Dorsey, Chancy Cockrum, Josh Baker and Kyle Baker and her grandsons by marriage, Ryan Castleberry and Grant Calhoon.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com
