|
|
Donna Wroten
Donna Marie (Pyle) Wroten, 72, of Greenwood passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her home. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Wroten Sr.; her parents, Howard and Beatrice Pyle; a brother, Mike Pyle; and a sister, Wilhemina Patterson.
She is survived by four children, Jim and Leisa Wroten, Donna and Danny Childress, Tony and Shawnna Wroten and Steve and Angela Wroten; four siblings, Martha and Bud Borcky, Howard and Pat Pyle, Ricci and Colleen Pyle and Constance Breese; her grandchildren, Chris and Abbie Maestri, Tori and Max Foot, Jamie Wroten, Beth and Josh Whitt, Sara and Josh Curtis, Emmi Childress and Hayden Danielian, Zac Childress, Kathey and Dustin Williams, Tenessa Wroten and Ingrid Rivas, Tate Wroten, Ace Wroten and Vinnie Wroten; and her great-grandchildren, Mason, Maddie, Addi, Connor, Anna, Emma, Bentley and Holden.
Celebration of life and family visitation will be held Thursday, May 21 at the home of Donna Wroten, drop in after noon. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood. Inurnment will be at Liberty Cemetery at a later date.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on May 20, 2020