Donnie Phillips Sr.

Donnie Phillips Sr., 70, of Scranton died Sept. 23, 2020, at his home.

Funeral Mass will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Meinrad Catholic Church in Prairie View with burial at Wares Chapel Cemetery in Dublin, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.

He is survivEd by his wife, Jane; four sons, Donnie, Kevin, Jerel and Brian Phillips; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

Rosary will be said at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the church with visitation from 1-1:30 p.m.



