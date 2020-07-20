1/1
Donnie Daniel Tuck Jr., 47, of Roland passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born Aug. 14, 1972, in Fort Smith to Donnie Tuck Sr. and Loretta (Parks) Tuck. He was a general laborer. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his biological father, Donnie Tuck Sr.; his paternal grandparents, Cecil and Lola (Hurst) Tuck; and his maternal grandparents, Homer and Frances Parks.
Survivors include his mother and father, Loretta and James Roscoe of Roland; three sisters, Tracy Engel and husband Larry of Van Buren and Teresa McClendon and husband Mike and Loretta Ehler and husband Barry, both of Tennessee; and seven nieces and nephews, Taylor Newby and husband Marshall, Hunter Engel, Noah Engel, Shane McClendon, Elias Granath, Joseph Ehler and Addi Granath.
Graveside service will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 23 at Gill Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Larry Engel, Noah Engel, Marshall Newby, Jason Tuck and Daniel Fisher.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
