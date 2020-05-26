|
Donnie Whitson
Donnie Whitson passed into heaven on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was 62 years old. Donnie was born June 26, 1957. He was the second of four children born to Madeline Phillips and Don Whitson.Donnie courageously battled esophageal cancer for two years before he took it down once and for all. He was a friend, an educator, a musician, an inventor, a mentor, a fantastic storyteller, and finally, a hero. Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted husband, father and grandfather, he will be missed by many.
Donnie attended Ozark Public Schools, where he excelled as an athlete. He went to Arkansas Tech University on a football scholarship. There he met a cheerleader named Carol, who would become the love of his life. Donnie and Carol were married Jan. 8, 1977, in Springdale during a blizzard that snowed in the entire wedding party and became an unforgettable memory for so many. He and Carol were married 42 years. Donnie and Carol had two children, his best friend Josh Whitson and his favorite daughter Sarah Whitson Brownfield.
Donnie demonstrated success at every stage of his career as an educator. His first job as a football coach was in Pocahontas before moving to Greenwood in 1980 to become a football coach and health and physical education teacher. He later returned to school to get his master's degree in education to become an elementary administrator. As an administrator, he worked at County Line Elementary, then Westwood Elementary in Greenwood before becoming the first principal named to the new East Hills Middle School in Greenwood, where he would spend the next 10 years until his retirement. There, he thrived as a mentor to children regardless of their backgrounds. He had an amazing ability to connect with the students who struggled as well as the students who thrived. He was beloved by the teachers and staff. In 2009, he was named AAMLA Principal of the Year. He retired from administration in 2011 after being in education for 32 years. Donnie's new passions would become grandkids and music. He absolutely adored his grandbabies and loved teaching them to build things, singing with them and playing all kinds of games. He and his son Josh, along with several good friends, started a band named Wingnut that has kept us all entertained for the last 13 years.
Donnie was truly one of a kind. The stories that he told became indelible memories to audiences from all over. He never met a stranger and he always had a smile. There are some who bring a light so great to this world that even after they have gone, the light remains. Donnie's light still shines brightly through the memory of those who loved him.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Madeline Phillips Whitson; and his stepmother, Evelyn Whitson.
Donnie is survived by his wife, Carol Whitson of the home; a son, Josh Whitson (Megan) of Fort Smith; a daughter, Sarah Whitson Brownfield (Brody) of Greenwood; his father, Don Whitson of Ozark; a brother, John Whitson (Sabrena) of New Braunfels, Texas; two sisters, Debbie DiLella (Ric) and Lori Whitson, both of Rainbow City, Ala.; two grandsons, Hayes and Theo Whitson; atwin granddaughters, Lettie and Ella Beth Brownfield; a brother-in-law, Eddie Hawkins (Andrea) of Greenwood; a sister-in-law, Donna Rogers (David) of Wimauma, Fla.; six nieces, Melissa, Erica, Lauren, Hannah, Brittany and Erin; and four nephews, Daniel, Matt, Michael and Sam.
Celebration of Donnie's life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 28 at First Baptist Church in Greenwood, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood. The service will be live streamed on the church's website at www.greenwoodfbc.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Greenwood Education Foundation — Donnie Whitson Memorial Scholarship, 501 Bulldog Loop, Greenwood, AR 72936.
Published in Times Record on May 27, 2020