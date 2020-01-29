Home

Dora Lorene Jones, 95, a resident of Fort Smith, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Fort Smith, surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 4, 1924, in Scranton to the late James Elijah and Eva (Walker) Snow. Dora was an animal lover, taking in many pets. She also loved sewing, drawing and crossword puzzles. She loved all and was loved by all who knew her. Dora was a member of Dublin Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Jones; five brothers, William, Houston, Orel, Carl and Russell Snow; and a daughter-in-law, JoEllen Jones.
Survivors include a son, Harold Wayne Jones of Fort Smith; a daughter, Brenda Drosopoulos and husband John of Fort Smith; two grandchildren, Terarany and Maddie Carlile; numerous nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Dublin Freewill Baptist Church, near Scranton, with the Rev. Clark Snow officiating. Burial will follow at Wares Chapel Cemetery, near Scranton, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Friday at Dublin Freewill Baptist Church, prior to the funeral service.
Viewing hours will be 1-8 p.m. Thursday at Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Pallbearers will be Jerry, Lonnie and Brian Snow and Rick, Terry and Randy Reed.
Honorary pallbearers are John Drosopoulos, Jimmy Jones and Bruce Jones.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Dublin Freewill Baptist Church, 34 Snow Road, Scranton, AR 72863; or Kitties and Kanines, 4900 Rogers Ave., Suite 100A, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Online obituary and guestbook are available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 30, 2020
