Dora Montgomery

Dora A. Montgomery, 92, of Fort Smith moved to her home in heaven on Aug. 17, 2020.

Proud to be a country girl, Dora grew up in Barber before moving to Fort Smith with her husband and children. She spent her life and career serving the needs of others, from being a nursing aide to childcare to being the "lunch lady" at Darby Junior High School. She was an active member of East Side Baptist Church for many years, where she served in many capacities. She served as a state officer and president of the local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary and a former president of Fort Smith Audubon Society, but her favorite title was Granny.

Dora was preceded in death by her parents, R.B. and Dora Etta Moore; her loving husband, Lee; a daughter; Sharon; a son, Johnnie Lee; four brothers, Wesley, Loyd, Oda and Worley; and three sisters, Ruby, Zetta Mae and Betty.

Survivors include her loving a daughter, Rebecca Thomas and husband John; a brother, Charles C,. Moore and wife Retha; three grandchildren, Randy Shackelford, David Thomas and Erin Admire and husband Brett; and two great-grandchildren, Roman and Noah Admire. She also leaves her very special nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21. With interment at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.



