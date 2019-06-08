|
Dora Roe
Dora Frances (Cole) Roe, 95, of Mulberry passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Bentonville. She was a retired bookkeeper for Dickerson Wholesale Electrical, a former member of Vine Prairie Baptist Church, a 40-year superintendent of the food department for the Crawford County Fair Association and a homemaker. She was born Nov. 27, 1923, in Mulberry to the late Merle and Lillie (Henson) Cole.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Roe; sisters, Carmel Adams and Joyce Treat; and brothers, Henson Cole and Jesse Cole.
Survivors include two sons, Michael Ray Roe of Arkansas and Jimmy Darrel Roe of Neosho, Mo.; four sisters, Anna Sue Dowd of Texarkana, Ark., Merle Ann Stovall of Mountain Home, Marsha Mirra of Gulf Breeze, Fla., and Pamela Hudson of Batesville; three brothers, Bobby Cole of Alma, Tommy Cole of Sand Springs, Okla., and Billy Cole of Alma; five grandchildren, Jay Roe and wife Monika, Jason Roe and wife LaRie, Wesley Roe and wife Lauren, Rusty Roe and wife Ashley and Colby Roe and wife Tasha; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Ocker Chapel in Alma with interment at New Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Jay Roe, Jason Roe, Wesley Roe, Rusty Roe, Colby Roe and Al Adams.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Monday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 US-64 East, Alma.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jamestown Health & Rehab, 2001 S. Hampton Place, Rogers, AR 72758.
Published in Times Record on June 9, 2019