Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Dora Roe Obituary
Dora Roe
Dora Frances (Cole) Roe, 95, of Mulberry died Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Bentonville.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Ocker Chapel in Alma with burial at New Cemetery.
She is survived by two sons, Michael and Jimmy Roe; four sisters, Anna Dowd, Merle Stovall, Marsha Mirra and Pamela Hudson; three brothers, Bobby, Tommy and Billy Cole; five grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on June 10, 2019
