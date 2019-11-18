Home

Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Red Oak, AR
Dora Willard


1931 - 2019
Dora Willard Obituary
Dora Willard
Dora Levell Ward Willard was born Palm Sunday, March 29, 1931, to James Hollie and Julia (French) Ward in LeFlore, Okla. She was one of four children.
Dora married Papa, Bill Willard, on Saturday, March 5, 1955, in LeFlore and together they had a daughter, Holli, who was born Monday, Feb. 17, 1958.
Meemaw and Papa lived in Durant, Okla., while Papa went to college on the G.I. Bill at Southeastern Oklahoma State University. From there, they went wherever Papa taught: Glenpool, LeFlore, Talihina, Fanshawe and finally at Red Oak, Okla. This is where they settled, living most of their time at the place up on the hill, taking us camping, mowing that place with a push mower, hosting Thanksgiving and Christmas and making dozens and dozens of cookies.
Meemaw passed from this life into eternity with Jesus on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, having reached the age of 88 years, 7 months and 17 days.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, James; a sister, Margaret; and an adopted brother, Roy Walters.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Bill Willard; a daughter, Holli White and husband Leslie of Red Oak; three grandchildren, Kerry White and wife Cassie of Red Oak, Blake White and Tori of Poteau and Jill White of Red Oak; a sister, Barbara Austin of Austin, Texas; seven great-grandchildren, Macie, Hayden, Deacon, Layni, Averi, Ainslee and Emma; and countless nieces and nephews that she loved and told fun stories about all the time.
For years she kept a family reunion going that kept us together and formed an extended family bond that most people could only dream of. Her legacy is immeasurable and her impact on lives felt far beyond her family and far beyond the town of Red Oak.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Red Oak. Graveside service will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau.
Viewing for family and friends will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 19, 2019
