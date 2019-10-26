|
Dora Yarbrough
Dora Ann Yarbrough, 89, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Barling. She was born Oct. 11, 1930, in Waldron to David Crockett Carpenter and Ina Warren Carpenter. Dora Ann was a graduate of Waldron High School and a retired quality inspector from James River Dixie Cup of 38 years. After retirement, she worked as a realtor and was a member of the National Association of Realtors. She volunteered at Arkoma Senior Citizens Center and her church, Calvary Assembly of God Church. She was a charter member of Calvary Assembly of God Church, where she attended for over 55 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hershel Leslie Yarbrough; and two sisters, Carleen Smith and Fern Cooksey.
She is survived by two sons, David Yarbrough and his wife Cynthia of Fort Smith and Kerry Yarbrough of Garland, Texas; a sister, Virginia Parker of Conroe, Texas; and a brother, David C. Carpenter of Little Rock.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Calvary Assembly of God Church with burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
The family will visit with friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Michael and David Carpenter, Ken Smith, Travis Garrett and Mel Yarbrough.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 27, 2019