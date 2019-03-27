|
|
|
Doreatha Jackson
Doreatha Jackson, 92, of Fort Smith died Sunday, March 24, 2019.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at New Covenant International Christian Center with burial at Washington Cemetery under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary in Fort Smith.
She is survived by three daughters, Helen Gordon, LaTrel Copeland and Josie Reynolds; and two sons, Louis and James Jackson.
Visitation will be 7-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More