|
|
Doretha Holt
Mary Doretha Holt, 90, of Fort Smith passed away to be with her Lord on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at her home. She was a retired elementary school teacher after teaching for over 25 years. She was a member of Greenwood United Methodist Church.
Doretha was a native Arkansan from Parkin. She graduated from Arkansas Tech University in 1951 with a degree in music education. She fell in love with Gilbert Holt and they were married a week after she graduated. They eventually moved to Memphis, Tenn., where she taught at Tipton Academy. In addition, she was an accomplished pianist and taught piano at her home for many years. Her sweet spirit was reflected in her music and in the poetry that she wrote. She was a great cook and enjoyed traveling. She was active in the Methodist Church, playing the piano for services and singing in the choir throughout her life.
Doretha was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who was greatly loved by all her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Ethel Carney.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Gilbert Holt of Fort Smith; a son, Jim Holt and wife Marion of Memphis; a daughter, Becky Yates and husband Don of Huntington; two grandsons, Jeremy Yates and wife Andrea and Justin Yates and wife Tarah, all of Bentonville; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral service was held Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020, at McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood. Interment will be at a later date at Crittenden Memorial Park in Marion.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Salesian Missions, which she supported all of her life.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 16, 2020