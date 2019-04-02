Home

Dorinda L. Mitch, 89, of Mountainburg died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at a local hospital.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Chapel in Alma.
She is survived by a daughter, Marty Wasson of New Mexico; four sons, Russell Wasson of Miami, Okla., Joe Wasson of Mountainburg, Wayne Wasson of New Mexico and Bobby Mitch of Alma; two sisters, Evelyn Dempsey of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Rhama Gilbert of Roundrock, Texas; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 3, 2019
