Dorinda Mitch
Dorinda L. Mitch, 89, of Mountainburg passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at a local hospital. She was a homemaker and a resident of Mountainburg.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Charles Mitch; one daughter, Lois Ann Alger; and both parents, Wayne and Leta (Roberts) Waldo.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Ocker Chapel in Alma, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
She is survived by one daughter, Marty Wasson of New Mexico; four brothers, Russell Wasson of Miami, Okla., Joe Wasson of Mountainburg, Wayne Wasson of New Mexico and Bobby Mitch of Alma; two sisters, Evelyn Dempsey of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Rhama Gilbert of Round Rock, Texas; and several grandchildren and greats.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 4, 2019