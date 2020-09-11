Dorinda Scott

Dorinda Lee Scott of Austin, Texas, passed away quietly and unexpectedly on Monday evening, Sept. 7, 2020, at her home, at the age of 66. Born April 13, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Don and Julia Scott of Dermott.

Dorinda graduated from Dermott High School, attended the University of Arkansas and ultimately attained a degree in biology/geography and anthropology/archaeology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1976.

She was an avid historian and environmentalist and worked with the Historic Arkansas Museum in Little Rock, formerly Arkansas Territorial Restoration, to develop the Living History Program that continues today. She later worked for the State of Arkansas with the Natural and Cultural Resources Council before moving to Austin, where she spent nearly 25 years as the information and database manager for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department before retiring in 2010.

She was known among her many friends for being a shining light in their lives. She was constantly smiling and upbeat, an uplifting force for all who knew her. Dorinda was passionate about protecting, loving and preserving animals and the environment and spent many years dedicated to that goal, both in her professional and personal life. She loved being on the coast and fishing or any day she got to spend with her husband, whether they were hosting their friends or going downtown for live music.

Dorinda is survived by her soulmate and husband, Marshall May of Austin; a brother, Miller Scott of Alma; a niece, Lindsay Scott of Fort Smith; and many lifelong friends in Austin and Arkansas.

The family would like to thank the town of Dermott for giving her a strong foundation of love and the community of Austin for allowing her a place to flourish and shine.

No services will be held at this time. A memorial get-together will be held at a later date in Austin. Arrangements are under the direction of All Faiths Funeral Services.

Cards, flowers or personal donations may be sent to Marshall May.



