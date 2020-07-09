Dorinda Young
Dorinda Kay Young, daughter of Robert Randolph Young of Oklahoma and Alice Virginia (Trammell) Young of Alabama, died on the night of July 6, 2020. She was the second of six children, preceded in death by both parents and her brother, Michael Young.
Dorinda earned a Bachelor of Arts in English degree from Northeastern State University and went on to teach elementary school for 10 years before changing careers to become a park ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. She retired at the age of 62. She married Johnny Riggs of Braggs, Okla., in 1968 and they had three children: Michelle Desiree, Marcia Danielle and Dustin Wayne. Dorinda became a grandmother, her greatest joy, with the birth of Tempestt, followed by Taliesin, Shelby and Royal; great-grandmother to River and Hunter; and sister to Donna Anderson, Christy Mitchael, Renee Risenhoover and Daryle Young.
Dorinda was an avid reader, a skilled seamstress, and a darned good cook. She was quick to laugh — a loud, cackly sort of laugh — although she rarely got a joke and never told a good one. She had a temper, too, but she tried not to lose it lest her ire be attributed to her red hair and not the matter at hand. She loved working outdoors but was allergic to most of it. She read so raptly that it often took a full minute to pull her away from the book she was reading to attend the important business of settling her children's squabbles. She valued kindness and consideration and always tried to give the best of herself. She was strong-willed and hard-headed, no doubt due to that red hair of hers. She kept learning, always wanting to be informed about the world around her. She laughed, she loved, she raged, and she wept. She was wildfire.
Private memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com
.