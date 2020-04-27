|
|
Doris Dalton
Doris Jean Loudermilk Dalton, 89, passed from this world to be with her heavenly Father on April 25, 2020. She was born and raised in the community of Hackett, southwest of Greenwood. Doris was the daughter of Jim and Dena Loudermilk, the youngest of six children. Doris attended school in Greenwood from the first grade until her graduation from high school.
She married James Albert Dalton of Fort Smith on March 26, 1950. They had two children, Joy Lynn Dalton Slayton and James "Jim" Albert Dalton Jr. Her husband died in January 1955 and she moved back with her children to the Loudermilk farm with her parents. She never remarried. In 1961, she moved with her children to Searcy to attend Harding University. She remained in Searcy for the remainder of her life.
In 1976, she took a position with Harding University as a dorm director. She remained in that position for 25 years and was very popular with the students, staff and administration at the university. Upon retirement, her daughter filled that position and Doris stayed at her home in the dorm with her for the remainder of her life.
Doris attended Church of Christ her entire life and attended worship services every week, until her health prevented it. Doris loved her God, her family and her work at Harding University. Doris modeled the love of her savior Jesus Christ for her children. She could be firm when needed, but she had a heart as big as the world.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Doris was preceded in death by her siblings; a granddaughter, Leah Slayton; and two great-granddaughters, Ashlyn and Jacqualyn Slayton.
Doris is survived a daughter, Joy; a son, Jim (Joyce); four grandchildren, Ken Slayton (Stephanie), Dena Ironside (Nathan), Matthew Dalton (Hope) and Erin Dalton; and six great-grandchildren, Courtney Slayton, James Ironside, Carli Slayton, Daniel Ironside, William Douglas and Aiden Dalton.
Private private graveside service will be held Thursday, April 30 at Ramsey Cemetery in Hackett, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 29, 2020