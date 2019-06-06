|
|
Doris Fleet
Doris L. Fleet, age 94, formerly of Memphis, Tenn., passed from this life May 26, 2019, in Fort Smith, AR. She was born March 17, 1925, in Dumas. Doris was retired from Sears, a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church in Memphis.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Fleet.
Doris is survived by three daughters, Beverly Warren (Johnny), Becky Hartsfield (Charlie) and Kathy Arroyo (David); sisters- and brothers-in-law, Carol and Ted Hooten, Robert and Kay Fleet and Ruby Fleet; six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
A special thank you to her caregivers, Britney Haauser and Sabrina Duncan.
The family will receive friends 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at Memphis Funeral Home on Poplar Avenue. Burial will follow at Memphis Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 17618, Memphis, TN 38187.
Published in Times Record on June 7, 2019