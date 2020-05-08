|
|
Doris Hawes
Doris "Nanny" Nan (Garrett) Hawes, passed away on April 17, 2020, at the age of 87. She was born Nov. 20, 1932, in Paris to Max Kelley and Eulah Mae Garrett. She attended school in Paris and graduated from Paris High School in 1949. She was the only girl to letter in basketball — an honorary award, as girls were not allowed at that time to receive a letter in sports.
Her family moved to California and settled in Port Hueneme. Nanny became a psychiatric technician and joined her mom and other family members working at Camarillo State Hospital. This is the time she met the love of her life and the man she would spend the next 66 years with, Elroy "Roy" Hawes. They met at a picnic in Santa Paula through mutual friends. Sparks flew, and after a brief courtship they were married on Dec. 5, 1953, in Las Vegas. Their marriage was blessed with three children, who she loved dearly. During their childhood she was a homemaker. She was active in their lives and the community as a PTA president, Girl Scout leader, Brownie leader and Den mother for the Cub Scouts.
When her children were grown, she went to work for the Ventura County Elections Division. She left her job in 1983 to take care of her first grandchild. These were happy days for her as her first grandchild was soon followed by five more. On the weekends and frequent evenings, she could be found at one of her grandchildren's events. Whether it was a baseball, football, soccer or basketball game, or a piano, dance or singing recital, she did everything she could to be there.
Once the great-grandchildren started coming, she attended their events as well. She loved nothing more than to watch her great-grandchildren participate in school and extracurricular activities. She was happiest when they spent the night with her and she had the opportunity to love and spoil them without parental interruption.
One of her other joys was playing Scrabble with her sister Linda. Those were some lively games. Anyone lucky enough to witness the game being played, well lets just say they would never forget it.
Nanny loved life, laughter and family. Everyone who had the privilege of being loved by her knew it. She never left anyone wondering how she felt about them. Mama, you are missed every moment of every day.
Nanny was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Patricia Ruth Dering; a grandson, Kelley Jerome Thomas; a nephew, Steven Dering; and two brothers-in-law, Keith Baldwin and Bill Dering.
She is survived by three children, Sandra Wilusz (John), Edward Hawes (Sharon) and Kelley Thomas; six grandchildren, Jason Hawes (Kilee), Sherri Prickett (Rich), David and Steven Wilusz, Sara Davison (Blake) and Daniel Thomas (Sydnee); six great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Zoey and Jaxon Hawes, Emily and Logan Prickett and Fynlee Jo Thomas; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Nanny's life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Guardian Memorial Funeral Home in Oxnard, Calif.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at .
Published in Times Record on May 10, 2020