Doris Henry
Doris May Henry, 81, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. She was a homemaker and a fabulous cook. She was a member of God's Anchor Church in Van Buren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harley and Vada (Brock) Farrar; her husband, Jesse Darrell Henry; a daughter, Renea Henry; a grandson, Jesse Odell Corbit; and two brothers, T.C. and Eulis Farrar.
She is survived by four daughters, Mary Roy of Van Buren, Jessica Brown and Deborah Martin, both of Alma, and Sheryl Altman of Fort Smith; two sons, the Rev. Jackson Corbit of Van Buren and Kenny Henry of Barling; a brother, Bill Fararr of Van Buren; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18 at Ocker Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Troy Leonard Jr., James Brown Jr., Bobby Brown, Harley Brown and Brad Corbit.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heart of Hospice 1401 S. Waldron Road, Suite 201, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com
.