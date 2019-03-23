|
Doris Lollis
Doris Lolllis, 88, of Van Buren passed away March 22, 2019, at Ashton Place Health & Rehabilitation in Barling. She was born May 6, 1930, in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Amanda Norvell; brothers, Norman, Paul, Bill and Sam Norvell; sister, Dorotha Williamson; and her daughter, Pam Johnson.
She was a beloved mother and grandmother. A graduate of Fort Smith High School, a retiree from Georgia-Pacific (Dixie Cup), and a member of First Southern Baptist Church in Central City.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Doug Dobson and wife Nancy and Lee Dobson and wife Sandra; son-in-law, Jimmy Johnson; grandchildren, Matt, Cory and Sam Dobson and Lydia Mounts; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith with burial to follow at Barling Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Services are under the direction Edwards Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Matt Dobson, Cory Dobson, Tim Mounts, Terry Williamson, Bob Jones and Larry Balch.
Published in Times Record from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019