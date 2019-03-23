Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Lollis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Lollis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris Lollis Obituary
Doris Lollis
Doris Lolllis, 88, of Van Buren passed away March 22, 2019, at Ashton Place Health & Rehabilitation in Barling. She was born May 6, 1930, in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Amanda Norvell; brothers, Norman, Paul, Bill and Sam Norvell; sister, Dorotha Williamson; and her daughter, Pam Johnson.
She was a beloved mother and grandmother. A graduate of Fort Smith High School, a retiree from Georgia-Pacific (Dixie Cup), and a member of First Southern Baptist Church in Central City.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Doug Dobson and wife Nancy and Lee Dobson and wife Sandra; son-in-law, Jimmy Johnson; grandchildren, Matt, Cory and Sam Dobson and Lydia Mounts; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith with burial to follow at Barling Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Services are under the direction Edwards Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Matt Dobson, Cory Dobson, Tim Mounts, Terry Williamson, Bob Jones and Larry Balch.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now