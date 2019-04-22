Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Majd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Majd

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris Majd Obituary
Doris Majd
Doris Owen Majd, 62, of Huntington passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. She was a retired chef.
Celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at The Barn With Southern Charm in Cameron. Cremation is under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
She is survived by her husband, Matthew Majd; one daughter, Melissa Neal of Hackett; one stepson, Rauzbeh Majd of Stockholm, Sweden; one sister, Becky Speer of Baraboo, Wis.; two brothers, Mike Owen and Pat Owen, both of Midland; one grandchild, Dylan Neal; and four extended grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Sherry Richardson; and her brother, Ronnie Owen.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now