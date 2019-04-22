|
Doris Majd
Doris Owen Majd, 62, of Huntington passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. She was a retired chef.
Celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at The Barn With Southern Charm in Cameron. Cremation is under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
She is survived by her husband, Matthew Majd; one daughter, Melissa Neal of Hackett; one stepson, Rauzbeh Majd of Stockholm, Sweden; one sister, Becky Speer of Baraboo, Wis.; two brothers, Mike Owen and Pat Owen, both of Midland; one grandchild, Dylan Neal; and four extended grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Sherry Richardson; and her brother, Ronnie Owen.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 23, 2019