Doris Moschner
Doris Moschner, age 88, of Fort Smith passed away March 29, 2020. She was born Sept. 22, 1931, to the late Albin and Angela "Galie" Klinc. Doris was a lifelong parishioner of St. Sabina and Mary Catholic Church in Jenny Lind, where she was a member of the alter society. She made sure the church was always clean, the linens properly laundered and ironed and always arrived early to open the doors and turn on the HVAC. She was a founding member of White Bluff-Rye Hill Rural Fire Department, where she served as secretary for many decades and took care of many administrative duties. She also supported the firemen when they were battling fires by bringing them cold drinks and snacks, earning her the title of "Fire Mom." She always looked forward to and participated in the annual Christmas Santa Run and accomplished a long-term goal of driving a fire truck when she was 86 years old; it was one of the many highlights of her life.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, George R. Moschner; a son, Anthony D. Moschner; and a brother, Jimmy Klinc.
She is survived by two daughters, Angela Judkins and Mary Kochmansky, both of Fort Smith; a son, George E. Moschner of Fort Smith; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Ella Mae Ritzenthaler (Donald) of Huron, Ohio; and a brother, Edward Klinc of Fort Smith.
Private graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 1 at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be members of White Bluff-Rye Hill Rural Fire Department, Dale Seiter, Ronnie Hisaw, Mark Condren, Jim Almond, Chuck Allen and Ronnie Mickle.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Sabina and Mary Catholic Church, 1301 Frank St., Barling, AR 72923; or White Bluff-Rye Hill Rural Fire Department, 5325 Spring Mountain Road, Fort Smith, AR 72916.
Published in Times Record from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020