Doris Myers
Doris Faye Myers, 75, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at her home. She was a homemaker and of the Pentecostal faith. She was the widow of Charlie Myers.
She is survived by three daughters, Tracey Myers and Donna Thompson, both of Fort Smith, and Debbie Wilkerson of Van Buren; two sons, Dwayne Myers of Mountainburg and Gary Myers of Greenwood; one sister, Ann Rogers of Van Buren; 16 grandchildren; and 42 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Friday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 5, 2019