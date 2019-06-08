|
Doris Neihouse
Doris J. Holcombe Neihouse, 87, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. She was born April 6, 1932, to the late Hubert and Mamie Holcombe. She was the playground supervisor at Holy Souls School for 11 years and a tutor for grade school children for six years.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, G. Anthony Neihouse; and brother, Charles Holcombe.
No services are scheduled. Cremation was under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Doris is survived by her husband, George A. Neihouse of the home; her four children and their families, David Neihouse of Little Rock, Donna and Don Ries of Columbia, S.C., Mark and Carla Neihouse of Russellville and Robert and Susan Neihouse of Laurel, Md.; and five grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Pete Holcombe of Fort Worth, Texas; and two sisters, Patsy McNew of Benton and Patty Hudson of North Little Rock.
Published in Times Record on June 9, 2019