Doris Parrish

Doris Ann Parrish, age 88, of Pocola departed this life on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Nov. 28, 1932, in Fort Smith, to Murphy McDaniel and Robbie O'Barr. She was one of three children.

She graduated from Spiro High School and entered the working world soon after as a telephone operator. In her early 20s, she met the love of her life, Joe, who was stationed at Fort Chaffee. They were married on Nov. 2, 1951. Though they moved frequently while Joe was in the military, they eventually made their final home in Pocola in 1977.

Doris was a proud member of the Choctaw Nation and an active participant at the senior citizens center. She was an accomplished baker and loved tending her flowers, but she most loved spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; her oldest son, Gary; her youngest son, Jon; her parents; and her siblings.

She is survived by a son, Danny Parrish and wife Judy of Van Buren; a daughter, Lisa Parrish of McKinney, Texas; a daughter-in-law, Mary Parrish of Chickasha, Okla.; two granddaughters, Daniele Shaw and husband Kyle and Jamie Evans and husband Josh; a grandson, Joe Parrish; and five great-grandchildren.

Doris joins her husband of 69 years and her two sons at heaven's gate with arms open wide.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.



