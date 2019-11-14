Home

Reeves Funeral Home
3308 North Main Street
Hope Mills, NC 28348
(910) 424-3700
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reeves Funeral Home
3308 North Main Street
Hope Mills, NC 28348
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Old Bluff Cemetery
4100 Old Bluff Church Rd
Wade, NC
Doris Reed Obituary
Doris Reed
Doris Ann Reed, 78, of Wade, N.C., passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at her home. She was born Jan. 30, 1941, in Anderson, S.C., the daughter of the late Robert Allen and Bernice Gossett Smith. Doris enjoyed reading, growing flowers and herbs in her yard and cooking food. She was devoted to her family and loved spending time in their company, especially her grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are two sons, James L. Williams and Gary Don Reed and wife Pam; a daughter, Anita Griffin and husband Tim; seven grandchildren, Donna Griffin, Timothy Griffin, Evan Morris and wife Ashley, Brianna Reed, Elizabeth Reed, Autumn Reed and Gary Don Reed III; four great-grandchildren; a brother, George Allen and wife Paula; and numerous other loving family and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Old Bluff Cemetery, 4100 Old Bluff Church Road, Wade.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Reeves Funeral Home in Hope Mills, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
Services lovingly provided by Reeves Funeral Home in Hope Mills.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 15, 2019
